Elkland Borough council will reschedule the meeting planned for 4 p.m. Jan. 30 to adopt the ordinance that will update the water, sewer and solid waste rates.
A sign on the door of the meeting place indicated that meeting was not going to be held and would be rescheduled due to the lack of a quorum.
One councilman, Pete VanGorden, was outside the meeting place along with others who had planned to attend. It was unclear when the decision was made to cancel the meeting. VanGorden said he had been contacted to determine if he would be available.
Originally posted on the office door, the message was to adopt the ordinance and other business as presented. The legal advertisement was specifically for the adoption of the ordinance.
The council is also expected to deal with the resignation of councilman Aaron Smith tabled from the Jan. 14 meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Elkland Borough Council is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.