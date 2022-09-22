The Coudersport Lady Falcons golf team may be small, but this year the lineup packs quite the punch.
Three returning golfers and one new senior player are bringing in some high hopes for the Coudersport ladies golf season this year.
Among the returning golfers is senior Leah Larsen, who last season competed in the District 9 championship game and finished with a score of 142.
Also returning to the team are senior Emily Dubots-Angood and junior Savannah Gill, both hopeful to show how much they’ve improved their game since last season.
New to the team is Coudersport senior Emma Chambers, who has grasped the game quite well since the start of their season in early August.
This year’s goal for the Lady Falcon team is to have an overall improved score from last season as well as see some of the personal growth from the individual golfers.
The hope of the team is to once again return to the District 9 Championships and this time, the girls are playing for the win.
Schedule
8/18 4 p.m. @ Cameron County
8/23 4 p.m. @ Smethport
8/24 4 p.m. vs Kane
8/29 4 p.m. vs Bradford
9/1 4 p.m. vs Oswayo Valley
9/8 9 a.m. vs 33rd Coudersport Golf Tournament
9/12 4 p.m. vs Smethport
9/13 3:30 p.m. @ Kane
9/15 4 p.m. @ Bradford
9/19 4 p.m. vs Cameron County
9/26 3:30 p.m. @ Oswayo Valley
9/27 9 a.m. @ Girls Golf NPW Tournament
10/3 TBA @ DIX Girls Golf Championships