wells varsity tennis.jpg

The Wellsboro Lady Hornets tennis squad holds home matches at Packer Park on Queen Street.

 photo by COURTNEY BOWER

The Lady Hornets tennis team is on the downslope for their season.

The Wellsboro girls tennis season started with their season opener, a double header against Jersey Shore in a down pour. The Lady Hornets would lose both sets 5-0.

Tags

Trending Food Videos