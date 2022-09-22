The Lady Hornets tennis team is on the downslope for their season.
The Wellsboro girls tennis season started with their season opener, a double header against Jersey Shore in a down pour. The Lady Hornets would lose both sets 5-0.
After losing the first match, the Lady Hornets just couldn’t seem to get a rhythm and would lose the next five matches, falling in the NTL standings to third place.
Since 2019, the Lady Hornets haven’t been able to knock off a win, giving them a consecutive 29 match winless streak in three seasons.
However this season, the winless streak was broken in a match against the Towanda Lady Knights. Wellsboro would win this match by edging over Towanda 3-2 to claim victory.
The last win the Lady Hornets had was also against Towanda, back in September 2019 during senior night.
Coach Andy Borzok said, “I couldn’t be more proud. They’ve had some good practices and I can see their confidence growing.”
Schedule
8/24 3 p.m. @ Jersey Shore
8/25 4 p.m. @ North Penn-Liberty
8/31 4 p.m. vs. South Williamsport
9/1 4 p.m. @ Cowanesque Valley
9/2 4 p.m. vs. Bucktail
9/8 4 p.m. @ Towanda
9/12 4 p.m. vs. North Penn-Liberty
9/13 4 p.m. @ Montgomery
9/14 4 p.m. @ Bucktail
9/20 4 p.m. vs. Cowanesque Valley
9/21 4 p.m. @ Muncy
9/22 4 p.m. vs. Towanda
9/28 4 p.m. @ St. John Neumann
9/29 4 p.m. @ Loyalsock
Roster
Leslie Bowers, Braelynn Butler, Oliva Gage, Kayleigh Harper, Gillian Hernandez, Devon Holderby, Ysabel Miller, Hannah Nuss, Ana Perry, Evelyn Wetherbee, and Kailey Zuchowski. Players to watch for are Hannah Nuss, Leslie Bowers, Olivia Gage