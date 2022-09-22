The Lady Indians tennis team is once again dominating the NTL leaderboard standings again this season.
Last season they started with a 3-0 record and this season looks to continue as much of the same. The season began with a two win streak and the CV Lady Indians are looking to only build up from that.
With a combination of a few returning players and some promising new recruits.
Paisley Nudd led the Lady Indians last season with a 7-1 singles win/loss record. The Lady Indians also dominated the NTL doubles standings with two teams comprised of Hamilton and Quick and Stone and Labarron.
The past two season Cowanesque has finished second in the Northern Tier and this year, they’re gunning for first. Using their experience on the courts and their solid teamworking abilities, it’s likely that Cowanesque Valley could remain in the top spot for NTL Ladies tennis.
Schedule
9/26 @ St. John Neumann (Double Header) 2:30 p.m.