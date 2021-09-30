Lawrenceville Borough Council discussed several employee issues during its Sept. 21 meeting, including one who has reportedly not received a previously-approved health insurance stipend.
The $250 stipend was approved by council upon the employee’s hire in April, but he has not yet received the funds.
It was reported the funds could either be given to an insurance company if a policy is in place and the contact information is provided to the secretary, or the employee could directly receive the funds, which would then be considered taxable income.
After a lengthy discussion at the meeting, the council tabled action on a request for mileage reimbursement.
The records provided for review were determined to lack information, so the forms will be returned to two employees for completion.
Once they’re completed, council will again review the request and expense vouchers, receipts and work schedules will be compared to the log. The federal mileage rate for 2021 is 56 cents per mile.
Council also reported that one employee can only work certain days and only in the evening.
The employee is trained to do testing at the sewer and water facilities, which according to Councilman Gordy Chilson, can be done any time of the day.
Another person has shown interest in the part-time as-needed position and has experience operating heavy equipment and snow plow.
No action was taken to hire the additional individual.
Other business
The annual Tioga River Dike inspection is set for Sept. 28. The inspection has been of concern for the borough council as they have been unable to hire a contractor to remove or spray the vegetation or mow the dike. The Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection inspect the Tioga Levee on alternate years and, according to council, the care of the dike has not met the expectations of the inspecting agency for a number of years.
After five weeks, the Cherry Street Park is open and council has agreed to remove the decayed and damaged boards in the park.
The boards were originally used to separate the grass from the mulch, but during recent repairs at the park, the boards were found to be rotten and damaged.
The park was originally closed after a hole developed in the play area, the cause of which is still unknown.
Chilson said he heard from the insurance company that the borough would not be covered against a claim as there is not the required 12 inches of mulch in the park’s play area.
Council discussed the upcoming Swift 911 Training and noted that two council members and the secretary are interested.
Swift 911 aids the borough in notifying residents of emergent situations.
Council heard a complaint of grass growing in storm drains in multiple locations in the borough. The complainant said they removed the growth in one location.
Lawrenceville borough council will next meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.