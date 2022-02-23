Lawrenceville Borough Council met last week in what some called an illegal meeting. The three council members plus a call-in councilman, Gordon Chilson, conducted business at the 8 p.m. meeting Feb. 15, where they adopted the amended budget and the reduced the tax millage rate.
The section 1311 of the Title 8 PA General Assembly says the borough may amend the budget and the tax rate levy during January which then must be advertised for a period of 10 days for public inspection at the office of the borough secretary after public notice is made. An amended budget must be adopted by council on or before Feb. 5.
According to Chilson, the budget was posted on the glass door at the office. However, it is unclear if the budget that was posted on the glass door at the borough office was the amended budget or the original proposed budget.
The reduced tax millage rate was set at 5.1604 and reflects a one-half mill reduction in the rate from 2021. Pennsylvania code requires an amendment for the purpose of setting the tax millage rate. The codes say the council of the borough shall have power, by resolution for taxes levied at the same rate as or a rate lower than the previous year.
Borough code allows for a member of council to use telecommunications to attend a meeting. However, restrictions exist as to the reason for the excused absence. Only council members present can be counted to establish a quorum.
Councilman Gordon Chilson said the agenda was posted on the door the afternoon of the evening meeting however it is supposed to be posted 24 hours ahead of the meeting.
The agenda was the same agenda as for the earlier February meeting that council only had the same three council members present with the same member on the telephone. Gordon Chilson, by telecommunication, Robert Penzone, Cleo Russell and Michelle Courtright in attendance in person.
Other items on the agenda from Feb. 7 and the 15 included the hiring of a new secretary/treasurer, committee priorities, payment of bills and proposed advertisements concerning the news media and or social media outlets.
The Lawrenceville borough council is set to meet at 7 p.m. March 7.