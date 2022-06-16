LAWRENCEVILLE — Residents here discussed many issues at a community meeting on June 2. About 35 people attended the meeting held in an outdoor parking area.
The group spent 90 minutes discussing issues of concern in the borough, primarily the lack of a water and waste water operator, violations with the Department of Environmental Protection, water bills and lack of public input at public meetings.
Former councilwoman Kathryn Helgemo said the sewer system was built to handle 250,000 gallons of waste daily. On some occasions, the system has attempted to process 800,000. When this happens the system is shut down and the bacteria in the system needs to be replaced to aid with the breakdown of the waste.
The DEP has restricted the borough from adding Equivalent Dwelling Units to the existing system.
The DEP violations include the lack of an uninterrupted system service plan, an operation and maintenance plan and an Emergency Response Plan. The plan also did not include a generator to provide continued water service to customers, according to DEP documents.
A chronic failure to mark underground infrastructure was also noted. On two occasions the borough failed to mark lines in response to a PA One Call, once resulting in damaged lines in Ryon Circle. This resulted in a boil water order.
Cherry Street Park remains closed due to the collapse of a dry well. Repairs were made, but the ground was unstable and the park has not reopened. The park also lacks a 12-inch base, such as mulch, in the playground area.
Also discussed was the accuracy of water bills. Former councilwoman Kathryn Helgemo suggested that people read their own meters. Helgemo said the customers can, if possible, look at the last year’s water and sewer bills to compare usage, noting that some recent bills may actually have been estimates. Former secretary Jessica Barron said it was not common to estimate the bills.
Knoxville councilman Carl Cox viewed a video of the nine-minute May 27 meeting of Lawrenceville borough council online and called it a “travesty.” He did not expand on that statement.
Council was to meet June 6 to hire a certified sewer water operator within the 14-day deadline to meet the compliance order dated May 25.