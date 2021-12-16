This year, the bear hunting season provided by the LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve outside Oswayo was “perfect” with two veterans bagging bears.
LEEK provides organized hunts for veterans who have been wounded or injured while in the service. LEEK hosts six hunts each year: spring gobbler; pheasant only; black powder, pheasant and bear; bear and pheasant; winter rifle for deer; and coyote/fox.
Ron Andrus of Galeton coordinates the bear and pheasant hunt. He was ill this year and was unable to be at the hunt, the first time since 2007 that he’s missed it. His dedicated team of volunteers, including his sons, reported that the hunts were perfect. Twice, the volunteers hunting with the vets passed up shooting opportunities, giving veterans the thrill of success.
The hunt began on Saturday, Nov. 20 before Thanksgiving and continued Monday. On Sunday, the group holds a pheasant hunt for the visiting veterans.
Everything is provided for the visiting hunters — air fare, transportation, food, lodging, hunting licenses, ammo, firearms, even hunting clothes if necessary. “So when we bring the guys in, they know somebody cares about them,” Andrus said.
LEEK works with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Bureau of State Forests in Potter and Tioga counties to provide the best hunting experience possible.
“They are on a world class hunt when we take them out,” he said.
Andrus holds the bear hunt on his property outside Galeton as he’s familiar with the terrain and confident there are bears to be found. The first three years, the hunters did not so much as shoot at a bear.
“We had to figure out how to adapt the hunt to them,” he said. “Now we’re averaging about two bears a year.”
This year’s hunt required some additional adaptations as one veteran, who calls himself Train Wreck, is a double amputee. Andrus’ grandson cut a half-mile path across a creek and up a hill so Train Wreck could access an old logging road to stand watch for bear.
Between five and eight veterans typically make up each hunt; this year’s hunt had five veterans.
With Andrus at home, his oldest son accompanied Train Wreck to the watch point. During the drive, a bear came out from the brush — walking, not running — and presented his son with a clear shot. But he held his fire, said Andrus.
Instead, Train Wreck was able to take down the bear with one shot.
On the afternoon drive, the exact same scenario played out again, this time for a veteran from Arizona..
“That’s what was so special this year,” Andrus said. “Everybody knows their job. It’s not to kill a bear, but to let these guys know someone cares.”
About 15 volunteers work at each hunt — some driving the woods, others on stand with the veterans. Andrus, a Vietnam veteran, said he was the sole veteran in the first group of volunteers.
“They were just a whole bunch of guys with their hearts in the right place,” he said.
The meat from all harvested game is cut, wrapped and shared among all the veterans on the hunt. The successful hunter can also pay for materials for a mount; the taxidermist donates his labor.
LEEK’s mission is “Serving all veterans all wars.” For more information, visit www.savaw.org, find LEEK on Facebook or email 287leek@gmail.com.