The following is a list of organizational meetings of the various Tioga County Boards to be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. All meetings will be held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Tioga County Courthouse, 118 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA.
Tioga County Board of Commissioners
Tioga County Retirement Fund Board
Board for the Assessment and Revision of Taxes
Tioga County Prison Board
Tioga County Salary Board
If you are a person with a disability and wish to attend any of the above meetings and require an auxiliary aid, service or other accommodation to participate in the proceedings, please contact Derek Williams, Chief Clerk (570) 723-8200 to discuss how Tioga County may best accommodate your needs.