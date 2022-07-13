This April, Liberty began holding a biweekly farmers market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is held in the parking lot of the former Landing Strip Restaurant across the road from Martin’s Pantry. The market serves as an opportunity for community members to share their products at one location.
The farmers market was started by Tirsa Dobson, owner of Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets and is also an active member of the Liberty community. She started this farmers market to support local vendors.
“We’re welcoming everyone to participate,” said Dobson. “Whether a kid wants to set something up or a business does. It’s an everyone’s market.”
To start the market they first got permission to use the property and from there it has been a matter of spreading the word.
“We want to give people something to do and look forward to,” said Dobson. “It’s not just an opportunity for local vendors, it’s also a social event for those who may not have the opportunity to enjoy getting to see people and go to bigger events on a regular basis.”
The vendors who have participated in the market are very appreciative of it. One of the vendors, Savanna Ragan, sells candles at the market and recently started selling spices as well. She has been selling candles for about one and a half years and puts money that she earns through the business into an education account for her son, who has autism.
“My son helps me with the business and I originally started to help him out to put money in an education account for him,” said Ragan. “When my husband was put out of work due to COVID, I decided I needed to push selling the candles more for an income as well.”
This demonstrates one of Dobson’s main goals of the market as well.
“It’s important for us to try and be more self-sustaining and support local business, especially with the way the economy has been,” said Dobson. “We want to see the market grow as much as possible to support the community.”
Businesses that have participated in the farmers market include Blockhouse Cafe and Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets along with vendors selling items such as crafts, maple syrup, honey, yard sale items and more.
The next market will be held on July 23 and will continue biweekly until the fall. The fee to set up at the market is $15 which goes back into helping the farmers market continue to operate. To be a vendor at the market or if for information, contact Dobson at 570-404-4596. Information can also be found on the Liberty, PA Facebook page.