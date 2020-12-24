The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program for troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council officially began Saturday, Dec. 19.
Cookies ordered can now be ordered online and shipped directly to the customer for a fee or delivered for free by girls with little to no contact once local stock arrives in February. Customers also have an option to donate cookies through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project. Cookies will be gifted to first responders, hospitals and Meals on Wheels programs throughout the council’s 26-county geographic footprint.
The cookie program runs through March 21. It helps power Girl Scouts’ activities for the year through experiences like community service projects, badge work, camp, travel and more while girls gain important entrepreneurial, business and life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
GSNYPENN offers eight flavors of cookies for $5 per box. Varieties available for 2021 include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic. All funds raised stay local.
If you don’t have a connection with a local Girl Scout or troop, contact GSNYPENN Customer Engagement at 855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org for assistance.