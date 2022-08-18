The Buffalo and Susquehanna—The Addison Connection Seminar was held at Addison High School on Aug. 13 and 14. This event was hosted by the Middletown Historical Society, the result of three years planning.
Approximately 50 rail historians met to hear 20 presentations by more than a dozen speakers from the Twin Tiers area. Many of the talks covered Tioga and Potter County railroad, industrial and agricultural history.
Potter County historian Dave Castano spoke about Galeton being the hub of the Buffalo and Susquehanna Railroad. Photos were shown of the rail shop facilities in Galeton in the early 20th century.
Castano also did an extensive talk about logging and tanning operations at Leetonia, and its connecting railroad to the Pine Creek Railroad at Tiadaghton. This logging railroad was cut into the side of a cliff in some areas as it climbed out of the Grand Canyon. A long bridge carried across Pine Creek to join what is now the rail-trail.
Betsy Hale, president of the Westfield Historical Society, presented her research on the history of the leather tanning industry in Tioga, Potter and surrounding counties. Information on more than a dozen tanneries was presented, including Costello, which for a period in the late 1800s was the world’s largest sole leather plant.
Much of the business for the railroad in the later years was carrying hides to these factories and finished leather and waste materials from them.
The Buffalo and Susquehanna Railroad connected Buffalo, N.Y. to Sykesville at its peak mileage around 1910. The B&S was headquartered for most of its existence in Galeton, with lines extending to Buffalo via Wellsville, N.Y.; Ansonia; Addison, N.Y.; and Sykesville and Austin via Wharton.
Through the 1950s, much of the rail was abandoned. The switchbacks on the line in the Cherry Springs area, abandoned in the early 1940s, are still hikeable and in remarkably good condition.
In the 1950s, the remaining rails radiating out from Galeton to Wellsville, Ansonia and Addison were sold and became the Wellsville, Addison and Galeton or WAG railroad. The unusual rolling stock of the WAG, combined with the unique customers and scenery, combined to make it a favorite with rail photographers.
The WAG continued to shrink and was abandoned in 1979. Part of the railroad grade south from Wellsville, N.Y. to the Pennsylvania line is now a rail-trail.
Many photographs of both the B&S and WAG were shown at the seminar. There were many there who shared fond memories of living along the WAG, and even some former employees were in attendance.
Items such as photographs maps, and other memorabilia were on display. A new book, “Rails to History on the B&S,” by former Knoxville resident Alan Forsberg, was offered for sale with proceeds benefiting Middletown Historical Society.
Saturday’s meeting was followed by a banquet hosted by the Addison American Legion, catered by Fran’s Landing restaurant. An auction of railroad items was held that evening, also raising funds for the Middletown Historical Society.