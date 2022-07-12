The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce discussed growth and opportunities at the July 12 meeting.
David Stinebeck of the Mansfield Lions Club reported that the Lions are sponsoring a free concert and other celebratory events on Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Gabe Stillman Band will perform from 2-4 p.m. in the Tri-Co parking lot. There will also be a street festival with vendors.
“The idea is to draw crowds to the new businesses downtown,” said Stinebeck. “We’re cooperating with MU, because that’s the first weekend the students will be back.
“We went around to the businesses that would normally be closed on Labor Day, and they were responsive, so we’ll see most of them open. The borough council is excited.”In other news, New Covenant Academy Headmaster Kjell Fenn noted that enrollment at the school is still growing and has made it necessary to purchase a 72-passenger bus. A bus driver has also been engaged for the upcoming school year. New Covenant will also be adding one portable classroom to accommodate the growing student body.
Fenn said that community service opportunities will be increasing for students.
“We’ll be getting them into the community during business hours — they can help out at the food pantry, food bank, local businesses,” Fenn said. “The coordinator will be reaching out to local businesses.”
Melissa Sentiff of the Mansfield YMCA was present to to report that the Y is very busy with the summer camps.
“We have 36 kids a week; we’re completely full for summer. We had to turn some parents away,” she said. “Next year we’ll be working with the Baptist Church to have more space.”
Sentiff also said that 400 people attended the YMCA carnival on July 4 and that the Y is seeking a volunteer children’s soccer coach.
Southern Tioga School District has recently approved several new hires, said Chamber president Jim Nobles.
“It’s the same as everywhere else, it’s hard to find people. We still have a few more roles to fill over the next few weeks.”
Nobles said that the district will increase recruitment efforts for faculty and staff.
Mayor Kathy Barrett of the Fourth of July Committee reported that Mansfield’s Fourth of July festivities were a success.“There was such wonderful cooperation between all the groups,” Barrett said. “The bike parade was amazing and the fireworks were a huge success. We had huge attendance. It really warms my heart.”