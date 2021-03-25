Weddings are hectic, high-stress and busy times. Once the ceremony is over, many couples are looking at barns as a place to let loose, relax and celebrate.
In the Northern and Southern Tiers, several agricultural barns are getting a second life as event venues.
“The barn is beautiful,” said Jessica Moon, manager of Moon’s Big Red Barn in Ulysses. “I think people enjoy it because, up here, that’s what we are. We’re outside people and we grew up around barns. Old barns make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. It takes you back to playing in the hay mows.”
Owners John and Vicki Moon completed construction in November 2019, converting a barn for young stock into an event site with nearly 4,000 square feet of space for seating, food, dancing and outdoors.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Red Barn only hosted five weddings in 2020, but have 16 booked for this year.
“It was built during the Civil War,” said Jessica. “We had to either re-tin it or tear it down. My folks had talked about putting tinning and a full bathroom and small kitchen in because we wanted to have family functions there.
“It spiraled into this huge thing,” she continued. “We were really careful to preserve as much as we could. You can still see the original wood inside. It’s still very rustic, but it is air and watertight now.”
The Big Red Barn can seat 230 reception guests over its three floors and outdoor decks. An outdoor wedding site can hold 120.
It can be a process to convert a barn into a venue, but the families usually enjoy it.
Jim and Trish Reifer of Wellsboro’s Red Barn Hollow first hosted a friend’s wedding in their barn in 2018.
“We got a lot of encouragement and so much feedback from that event that we decided to go in earnest and make it into a full-blown wedding venue,” said Jim.
He spoke with township officials, building inspectors, secured variances and made the pre-1900 barn ADA accessible. They completed the work days before their first official wedding booking in July 2019.
An experienced carpenter, Jim built farmhouse tables to seat 120 inside, with additional seating on the deck. He constructed ramps for ADA accessibility, while Trish wound Edison lights around the trees and railing. The black wrought iron on the deck and door detailing mimics the feel of neighboring towns and is true to the barn’s construction time.
“People like the aesthetic,” Jim said. “The rustic look and feel is a back-to-basics way to gather with people. Barns take away some of the unnecessary frills and let the bride and groom focus on the party and company and people they’re around.”
Both Moons and Reifers offer the venue, tables and chairs. Prep kitchens are available for caterers and the surrounding fields and forests offer tons of photo opportunities. The Big Red Barn has an old railroad trestle that’s a favorite spot for couples.
“We give them full and total flexibility on who they might want to use as a caterer,” Jim said. “A lot of people have different preferences and we feel this is a more flexible option.”
Receptions often spill outdoors, and some venues offer activities for guests. Red Barn Hollow has cornhole and horseshoe pits. Couples have brought ladder ball and other games.
COVID-19 caused a few cancellations, but the Reifers have also observed an uptick in interest to book their venue.
The Barn at Hillsprings Farm in Addison, N.Y. is probably one of the longest-operating barn venues, celebrating its 23 year in 2021. Owners Dorotha Harding and Amy Doan purchased the barn from their parents, Norm and Marie Painter. Unlike Moons or Reifers, catering is included as part of the booking, said Amy.
“We are a one-stop shop,” she said. “We do the catering. Food is our business; it’s our thing.”
The 1930 Sears & Roebuck kit barn can comfortably sit 155 people indoors, plus has an outdoor covered patio, playground for children, alcove and an area for the wedding ceremony.
Although all three barn owners said they generally operate from spring to late fall, they also cited the ability to open the barn doors so guests can seamlessly move from indoors to out.
Some barns have been restructured to provide more traditional spaces, while others, like Hillsprings Farm, are an open concept.
Barns offer flexibility for couples, in a non-traditional venue that can create memories for a lifetime together.
“The rustic, cozy feel of worn wooden floors that radiate so much beauty is so welcoming,” Amy said. “It’s the perfect backdrop for any special occasion. The decorating possibilities can range from rustic to shabby chic to elegant. A country atmosphere allows for privacy and amazing photo opportunities.”
All three families spoke of the pleasure they get from hosting people on a happy occasion and being part of their memories.
For more information, contact:
• Moon’s Big Red Barn — 435 Rawley Road, Ulysses; 814-326-4495, moonsbigredbarn@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/moonsbigredbarn
• The Barn at Hillsprings Farm — 535 County Route 85, Addison, N.Y., 814-326-4495, http://thebarnathillspringsfarm.com/, “The Barn” on Facebook
• Red Barn Hollow — 1310 Charleston Road, Wellsboro; 570-724-5702; www.redbarnhollow.com; www.facebook.com/redbarnhollow