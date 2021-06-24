A Lawrenceville man was reportedly injured and life-flighted after crashing his motorcycle just after 5 p.m. today, June 24.
According to one of the man's friends from Osceola, the small group of motorcyclists were turning from Route 49 East onto Cummings Creek Road, Nelson Township. The man who was injured was bringing up the rear, and for unknown reasons, reportedly lost control of his bike, which crashed into the back of his friend's.
"He probably has a broken rib or two," said the man's friend, who had a gash on his arm.
The Lawrenceville man, who was not named, was flown from the scene for treatment of his injuries. No other information about his condition or the crash are available. This article will be updated if more information is received.
Traffic was backed up for a short time on Route 49, but both lanes of the road are open as of 6 p.m.