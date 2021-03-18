The Osceola Township supervisors discussed an upcoming bridge inspection during the March meeting. The road master Louis Marzo will inspect the bridge for scouring and erosion. The Mutton Hill Bridge is the only one listed on the inspection schedule for 2021.
Road work was also discussed with plans to place gravel on Seeley Hill Road with ditch work, sluice erosion and ditch work to be addressed on Briar Hill and Pleasant Valley Road.
Supervisors are preparing to purchase a building for the storage of salt and cinders. The building will be advertised for bids.
A real estate refund of $25.49 was approved for one property owner.
Material and equipment bids will be opened in April by the supervisors.
Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. April 8.