Osceola Township supervisors met in a postponed meeting June 21 and observed a moment of silence for deceased board member Shawn Main. Main, who served as chairman of the board of supervisors, died June 7 in an ATV accident.
Former supervisor Doug Nelson was appointed to fill Main’s position on the board. Nelson secured the nomination to have his name appear on the ballot in the fall.
Supervisor Ed Maza will serve as road master supervisor, a position held by Main.
Street repairs for Renkin Street, which were to be advertised this month, were put on hold until 2022.
Supervisors agreed to send four letters to property owners who are in violation of property maintenance codes. One other property is being reviewed.
Due to a lack of information, the request for a bike trail along the former railroad tracks in the township will be removed from the agenda. Comments had been made concerning an interest in such a trail, however no plan was developed.
The board of supervisors questioned who would be liable and responsible for maintaining a trail. A portion of the former railroad bed have been transferred to former owners and are not under the control of the township.
The board approved a permit to place a camper trailer on a building lot in the township. A sewer connection exists, allowing for the permit to be issued.
Township solicitor Terra Koernig will review the franchise agreement with Charter Communication.
Supervisors will next meet at 6 p.m. July 15.