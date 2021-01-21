Nelson Township supervisors addressed road conditions during the Jan. 11 meeting, resulting in one road being closed to local traffic only.
The Bailey Hill Road has deteriorated, said officials, and has led to the limit on traffic.
River Street in the township is also experiencing a drop in the pavement with a slide and is slated for repairs in the spring with the dirt and gravel road project. The township received $19,775.86 through the Dirt and Gravel Road Program, about half of what is needed. River Street is also reportedly in poor condition, according to road master Allen Arnold.
The board of supervisors named voting delegates to the Tioga County Tax Committee. The committee meets annually. Supervisor Jason Tubbs will serve as primary; Allen Arnold as first alternate and will attend the meeting if Tubbs is unavailable. David Fritz was named second alternate.
After discussion of a dormant bank account, supervisors agreed to continue to maintain the inactive vehicle account. The $7,000 in the account had been set aside to purchase equipment. Officials proposed adding more funds to the account.
During the meeting, the supervisors reviewed a proposed subdivision of family property that will have a home built on the property.
The next meeting of the Nelson Township supervisors is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 8.