Nelson Township supervisors heard from Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Shaw, who reported that the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan is in the draft form with adoption expected in November.
The plan will then move to the federal level. The township is expected to see the completed plan after the first of the year. The township is planning on adopting the county’s plan for hazard mitigation instead of developing a plan of their own.
Shaw also encouraged the township to consider a pipeline declaration currently in the review stages. If adopted, there will be a plan in place if an emergency should arise on a pipeline running through the township. There is one petroleum line in the township that runs under the Cowanesque Lake into New York State, according to Shaw.
Supervisors learned of recent improvements to Baxter Lake Road. Roadmaster Allen Arnold reported the road had been graded and was in need of additional gravel. The supervisors will wait until they hear from the Conservation District to add the gravel. The township has applied for funding through the Dirt and Gravel Road Program, which is administered by the conservation district, for improvements to the roadway.
Supervisors discussed and agreed that it is too late to apply dust control on township roadways. The wet weather has prevented the application of calcium or other dust control material.
Supervisors heard from township resident, Roy Mack, who asked that the township take over road maintenance near his property. Mack contends that the township is responsible for the driveway as it was originally in Elkland Township. Elkland Township was absorbed by Nelson Township which Mack claims makes the township responsible for the driveway.
Supervisors reviewed records and could find no action where the driveway was upgraded to a level for the township to take over the road to Mack’s property off of State Route 49 on the west end of the township.
Supervisor Jason Tubbs said, “According to our records, it doesn’t belong to us (the township).”
Mack presented an undated resolution indicating that Elkland Township would accept Hammond Hill Road once it was upgraded and dedicated deed to township for highway purposes. The roadway/driveway is unnamed.
Mack said he built the road and has maintained it for a number of years but is unable to continue. According to Mack, the road is in need of repairs. Township supervisors will attempt to resolve the matter.
Supervisors received word of the placement of a “School Bus Stop Ahead” sign on Cummings Creek Road. The sign will be purchased by the Northern Tioga School District.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.