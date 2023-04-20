Road work, vandalism and legal matters were discussed at the April 10 meeting of the Nelson Township supervisors.
Road master Allen Arnold reported a problem with the grader speculating a minor repair was expected this week. Maintenance on dirt as well as paved roads was discussed with road Arnold voicing concerns.
Arnold wants to move forward while Supervisor David Fritz questioned if residents would complain if the paved roads were repaired prior to dirt. Brian Haight, of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is expected to evaluate the roads for the township.
There are concerns that some of the manholes are higher than the paved area and interferes with the plowing of roads. Trees are being trimmed along township roadways and gravel bids will be opened in May.
Supervisors voiced dismay over the recent vandalism at the park and noted that the insurance company would be notified as picnic tables were damaged and used to build a fire. It is expected that the damage could exceed the deductible.
In regard to an agreement with the Army Corp of Engineers the township supervisors are waiting for a recommendation from the township solicitor, Cox, Stokes, and Lantz. The agreement concerns the moving of the Moccasin Trail onto township property to avoid foot bridges that were destroyed during flooding. The supervisors seek to protect the township from liability.
A hydrant east of the building near the post office is slated for removal. It is in non-operating and is in the way of the township truck building. Dan King of the Nelson Fire Department will seek information and is expected to make a recommendation to the supervisors.
A check for $2,311 was received due to an overpayment in 2021. The refund for workmen’s compensation was found during the audit performed in 2022 of the 2021 records.
In other business the supervisors:
- Agreed to purchase three radios available through the emergency management coordinator Tom Shaw.
- Discussed the purchase of a generator for the community building which houses the fire department, township offices and the post office.
- Discussed establishing a trash pickup in the community with an offer from J.D. Electronics to collect electronics. Resident would pay for the electronic pickup.
- Agreed to review a proposed job description for the emergency management coordinator with plans to discuss further during the May meeting.
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. May 8.