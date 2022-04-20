Nelson Township supervisors agreed during the April meeting to advertise for material and equipment bids for the upcoming construction season. The bids will be opened at 6 p.m. April 25 during a special meeting. Ditch cleaning bids will also be opened during the meeting.
Supervisors had named Tom Shaw and Keith McLean as co-local emergency management coordinator in March, but later learned that there could not be a shared position. Shaw was named coordinator with McLean as deputy during the April meeting. The governor makes the final appointment.
Supervisors agreed to continue to have Erb Inspection to serve as flood plain management coordinator. The fee for the remainder of the year is $50 with $100 to be paid in 2023.
Improvements will be made to the outside bulletin board where numbers will be posted for the road master for quick reference by community members.
The annual dues of $75 will be made to the Tioga County Association of Township Officials.
After evaluating the information in the request for a permit for the replacement of a roof Supervisors determined that no land use permit is necessary.
Supervisors proclaimed April 2022 as PA 811 Safe Digging Month.
Nelson Township supervisors adopted a resolution supporting the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors with the America 250 PA US Semi-quincentennial.
Spring clean-up is set for May 7.
Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. May 9.