The Nelson Township supervisor opened and reviewed bids for stone needed for road repairs during a special meeting last week.
Cross of Mansfield offered 2A at $13.65 a ton for both stockpiled and tailgate spread. Anti-skid was priced at $20 a ton with R5s delivered at $22.75.
Decristo of Troy offered state approved 2As at $14.20 at on stockpiled with non-state approved material at $14.55 tail gate spread.
Supervisors agreed to advertise for 2A modified limestone as they did not received bids for the state-approved specific material.
Supervisors set 9 a.m. May 13 as pre-bid meeting for those interested in the ditch cleaning project.
Marsh and Barney Hill roads are on the list of township roads for the town-wide ditch cleaning project.
Supervisors plan to open bids at a 6:30 p.m. May 23 meeting.
The next scheduled township meeting is set for 6 p.m. May 9.