The Nelson Township supervisors discussed a proposed fireworks display and the upcoming contract with the fire department during the June 13 meeting.
The Nelson Fire Department proposed a fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day. Supervises will require a certified person for the display. An insurance rider will also be reviewed for coverage.
It is unclear where the fireworks will held and the exact day. The two groups continue to work on the fire protection contract. A fire tax is also being discussed however no details are available.
Supervisors discussed shared meeting costs for the emergency management coordinator. Farmington Township and Nelson Township use the same EMC, Tom Shaw. Shaw attends meetings, some of them by Zoom, as required of the position. Farmington pays Shaw for his attendance while Nelson does not.
Farmington proposed sharing the costs of the position which led to the idea of paying for some training that Shaw may attend. Shaw said some of the trainings cost $95. No decision was made.
Secretary Penny Jeffers reported the Internal Revenue Service rate for mileage has increased from 58.5 to 62.5 cents per mile. While none of the supervisors receive mileage payments, they agreed to use the IRS rate when paying mileage. The new rate is effective from July 1 through Dec. 31.
WOC Energy has offered reductions in costs of fuel oil with auto delivery and paying online. The supervisors will review the offer.
Supervisor have agreed to move forward with the purchase of a chair lift for the emergency center in the basement of the community building. The board will seek bids for the project, once engineering completes design, and may use American Rescue Plan funds.
A proposed parking ordinance is on hold as the supervisors wait for the state to rework misplaced street signs. A letter notified PennDOT of the need to correct the signage in the area identified in the proposed parking ordinance but PennDOT has not responded yet.
Another sign issue is the one identifying the location of the border with Nelson Township, according to supervisors David Fritz, which he said is “several hundred feet east” of the actual location near the Bailey Hill Road on State Route 49.
Nelson Township supervisors are scheduled meet at 6 p.m. July 11.