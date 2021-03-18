Nelson Township supervisors are planning street repairs, spring clean-up and performing dust control following the March monthly meeting.
Road master Allen Arnold said the proposed repairs to River Street in the western portion of the township will be covered through a Dirt and Gravel Road Program. The project will be bid in the future.
Spring clean-up is tentatively planned for the third Saturday in May. Further details will be announced when plans are finalized and a date is secured with the hauler.
Further discussion was held about a survey from the Upper Pine Creek Council of Governments to combine efforts to get dust control.
The supervisors are interested in the plan which is in the early planning stages.
An off-street parking area for members of the fire department near the building is being planned with millings to be placed near the fire company’s building.
Bids will be advertised for materials and equipment for upcoming road work. The township received $56,436 in Liquid Fuels funds for 2021, which can be used for road work and equipment.
Supervisors continue to discuss the ordinance to increase the sewer connection fee from $50 to $500. The plan is to add wording that allows for any additional costs related to the connection to be covered with the ordinance.
Supervisors discussed pending legislation that would change the status of members of the local fire department and their coverage under workmen’s compensation. The bill will include operational support personnel who provide services on a regular basis. They will be added to the coverage when the bill is passed.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. April 8.