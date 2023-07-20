The Nelson Township supervisors discussed many issues with Jamie Huntington of the Nelson Fire Department during the monthly meeting held July 10.
Supervisors learned that the Nelson Ambulance Service would see a change in services. Huntington said that, as of July 19, the Ambulance Service will become a part-time paid coverage with volunteers manning the station at other times. The reason, according to Huntington, is “lack of funding.”
The fire department and the board of supervisors plan to schedule a meeting to discuss a contract.
Huntington also reported that the Nelson Fire Department is working to secure a title for a truck that was added to the fleet in 2016 but is unusuable without a title.
A brush truck for fighting wildfires is also being added to the department’s equipment. The department has added a boat for use during marine rescues.
Supervisors and Huntington discussed the need and placement of a dry hydrant to assist with structure fires.
Supervisors will send letters to violators of the 10-ton weight limit on township roads.
A list of violators has been developed. Township roads are being worked, gravel has been added to roadways and other areas have been graded. Plans are in place to add dust control in the near future.
It was suggested by Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Shaw, that the supervisors add a generator to the hazard mitigation plan for possible future funding.
Supervisor David Fritz said it has been part of a 10-year process of securing a generator for the community building and suggested buying a generator. Supervisors agreed to review the job description of the EMC which was received in June.
Supervisors are also reviewing plans for changes to the air conditioning and heating system in the newly-developed secretary’s office, which was previously used by police in the community building.
A complaint of squatters is being addressed by supervisors with the matter being sent to the solicitor.
The theft of millings in 2022 is also with the solicitor. A trash complaint has been re-evaluated with photographs to accompany it. Some improvement was seen however the situation has not adequately improved.
The North Central Sewage Agency reported a complaint of unpermitted porta johns in the township. The matter is being investigated. The matter of squatters has also been reported to NCSA as there is no water or sewer services available at the location.
Supervisors authorized the removal of benches from in front of the post office with plans for a bench donated from the United Church of Nelson being placed at the location.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 14.