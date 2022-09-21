Road conditions again topped the conversation at the Nelson Township supervisor’s meeting Sept. 12.
Baxter Lake Road as well as other roads in the township have deteriorated over the past years. Major work is needed on Baxter Lake Road where multiple driveways empty water onto the roadway. The 1.3-mile road is steep allowing the water to run down the roadway. Water has been diverted with “runouts,” according to Supervisor Allen Arnold, who serves as road master. These areas are in place to drain water away from the roadway.
Limited by high costs, available help and availability of equipment and material have made it difficult for Arnold to do the work necessary to keep the roads in good condition. Dust control has been applied to the roadway.
Baxter Lake Road resident Bill Phelps offered to assist the supervisors and road master two months ago. Phelps has applied for a position with the township. Phelps is not a township employee at this time due to delays in paperwork.
Barney Hill Road is closed to allow Arnold to work safely. The supervisors have contacted Brian Haight with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help evaluate the needs for repairs on the Baxter Lake Road. The supervisors have made application to the Pennsylvania Dirt and Gravel Road Program in hopes of funding the repairs in 2023.
Heavy trucks on the roadways limited to 10 ton are also adding to the problems with road conditions. Phelps said those trucks weigh 12 tons empty. Letters have been prepared for violators however none have been sent. Supervisors will review the procedure to send such letters and plan to do further investigation into the problem of heavy truck traffic.
In other business, the supervisors will seek an inspection and certificate of occupancy for the kitchen area of the community building. The Nelson Fire Department had shown interest in using the facilities when the board became aware of the need for an inspection.
Efforts are underway to paint the U.S. Post Office in the Community Building. The space is leased and the painting is the township’s responsibility.
A Land Use Permit was approved for the construction of a pole barn in the township.
Annual Trick or Treat was set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
The next supervisors meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 10.