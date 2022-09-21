Road conditions again topped the conversation at the Nelson Township supervisor’s meeting Sept. 12.

Baxter Lake Road as well as other roads in the township have deteriorated over the past years. Major work is needed on Baxter Lake Road where multiple driveways empty water onto the roadway. The 1.3-mile road is steep allowing the water to run down the roadway. Water has been diverted with “runouts,” according to Supervisor Allen Arnold, who serves as road master. These areas are in place to drain water away from the roadway.

