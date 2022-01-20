The Nelson Township supervisors learned that the township’s application for funds from the state’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program will not be funded. Baxter Lake Road was the subject of the application and was to be repaired if funded.
No plans were discussed for improvements on the road. Without the funding it is unclear what can be done.
Residents of the roadway have attended meetings complaining of the poor road conditions. Supervisors will request information concerning the projects that were funded.
Samantha Yonkers was reappointed to a five-year term on the Nelson Township Authority.
Three copies of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors monthly bulletin will be purchased and the annuals dues will be paid. Each supervisors receives a copy of the bulletin. Each copy will cost the township $36 and the 2022 dues are $400.
Supervisors agreed to pay the Tioga County Tax Collection $2.25 for each tax bill collected for the township. The agreement will run from January 2022 to December 2025.
Supervisors received word that the requested millings form an upcoming state project would not be available. The project is contracted and the contractor will be in charge of the millings. The supervisors will seek information concerning the name of the contractor.
Dan King, president of the Nelson Fire Department, has asked to meet with the township supervisors to move forward with a contract between the township and the fire department. The contract was five years in length and has expired.
Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday monthly through 2022. The next meeting is Feb. 14.