The Nelson Township supervisors will continue to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday monthly as decided by the board during the reorganizational meeting Jan. 4.
Supervisor David Fritz will continue to serve as chairman with Allen Arnold as vice chairman. Arnold will also continue to serve as road master with Jason Tubbs rounding out the board of supervisors.
Penny Jeffers serves as secretary and treasurer with a $400,000 bond. Chris Lantz is listed as solicitor for the board of supervisors. Kevin Patt was named to a five-year term as an authority board member. Keith McLean and Tom Shaw are sharing the emergency management position.
The supervisors will utilize the mileage rate set by the IRS at 56 cents per mile, down from 57.5 cents in 2020.
Public notices will be made in the Dollar Saver and in the Mansfield Penny Saver with legal notices being published in the Free Press-Courier.