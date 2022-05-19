The Nelson Township supervisors agreed to re-advertise for bids for equipment with plans to open any bids received in June. Supervisors will seek bids for a roller, excavator and dump truck, both with and without an operator, for upcoming road work.
Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. May 25 to open bids for subbase number 2A crushed limestone and ditch cleaning.
The Tioga County 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan and the County’s Response Operation Plan was adopted by the township during the May meeting.
Repairs to the Community Building were discussed with the Nelson Volunteer Fire Department contracting to have the repairs made by a local contractor. The building was damaged while fire equipment was being moved from the portion of the building housing the Nelson Fire Department. The repairs are estimated to be under $1,000 and will be paid by the fire department.
Supervisors will meet with members of the fire department to update the current contract.
Supervisors approved two land use permits allowing for the construction of a pole barn and a new home in different locations in the township.
One resident will receive a real estate tax refund of $45.14 as approved by the supervisors.
An upgrade of QuickBooks was approved by the May 31 deadline. The secretary, Penny Jeffers, is currently using a 2019 version and upgrades are necessary to provide the current tax information. No cost was provided at the meeting.The 27th Annual Tioga-Bradford Equipment Show is set for June 30 with the Tioga County Association of Township Officials convention set for Oct. 6. Both will be held in Whitneyville.
Efforts to reduce costs are still underway with the reduction of the size of the dumpster to 1.5 yards. The cost will be reduced from $70 a month to $55. Another option would be to pay per bag, but supervisors agreed it would not be the best plan financially. The local post office, the township and the community building use the dumpster.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. June 13.