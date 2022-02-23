Nelson Township supervisors learned of an accident resulting in minor property damage to the community building.
At the February meeting, a representative of the Nelson Fire Department reported that a truck exiting the building enroute to a fire struck the side of the bay and knocked loose a piece of steel corner cap and damaged the masonry of the facade,
Supervisors agreed to contact the insurance company for an estimate. It is expected that the deductible will cover the repairs.
Supervisors also discussed one fire hydrant that is inoperable and near the area where the township operates equipment.
Supervisors discussed moving the hydrant, however the hydrants are the property of the Nelson Township Authority and are flushed by the authority.
Flow meters are to be installed in the community building to determine the cause of high water usage there.
The Nelson Fire Department houses equipment in the building, which is also rented out for private events. Supervisors hope that, by using the flow meters, they will help locate leaks or excessive usage. On two occasion the supervisors received a larger-than-expected water bill.
It was unknown if the water went into trucks, was the result of a leak or a faulty toilet. A water leak was found and was reportedly not large enough to explain the higher-than-normal bills.
Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Shaw spoke about upcoming changes in the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Act 165.
The Act governing hazardous materials may or may not affect the township as it pertains to underground storage of diesel and/or gasoline.
The act covers the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act title I reporting, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Emergency Management Coordinator, funds and fines, and most hazardous material reporting and releases.
Supervisors continued to discuss the proposed implementation of a fire tax. No details are in place at this time however the tax is being considered.
Supervisors took action to protect volunteers who work in the township. The annual accident insurance policy premium will cost the community $269.
Supervisors will advertise for equipment and materials during the March meeting in preparation for upcoming road repairs.
The Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. March 14.