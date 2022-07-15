Road conditions and planned work on them were the main topic at the July 11 of the the Nelson Township supervisors. Despite the need for work on all roads, Supervisor and roadmaster Allen Arnold is the only machine operator and has been unsuccessful in hiring a sub-contractor to do ditch work.
Several residents of Baxter Lake Road said road conditions have deteriorated over the years, with dust adding to the already dangerous conditions.
Heavy truck traffic on the road mixed with the reported all-terrain vehicle and four-wheeler traffic and high speed compound the problem. Some cited lack of speed enforcement as a problem.
Nelson contracts with the Lawrence Township Police Department for part-time services.
Resident, Bill Phelps said, “We are here because we are absolutely frustrated.”
Residents asked about the application of oil on the roadways. Phelps said he applied calcium chloride to the area near his home in hopes of reducing the problem with dust. Oil to control dust is expected to cost $1-$2 a foot.
The proposed 100 feet in front of homes is “not enough,” according to Supervisor David Fritz. The township has applied nothing for dust control as road work needs to be completed before dust control is applied.
Residents say the 10-ton weight limit is violated daily; in some cases, trucks travel the route as many as three times. Supervisors have prepared a letter to mail to violators.
Arnold proposed that new gravel will be applied to the Baxter Lake Road, which may require closing the road while work is done. Arnold said he will work on the Marsh Road and then travel to Baxter Lake Road. Work on the Barney Hill Road will follow. Phelps who is experienced in operation of heavy equipment said he would assist Arnold if the work could accommodate his work schedule.
Supervisors reviewed the Compliance Audit of the Nelson Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association dated June 2022. Supervisor David Fritz requested seeking assurance from the Nelson Fire Department that all issues of audit have been addressed.
The only issue involving the board of supervisors is the untimely deposit of state aid that is processed through the township. Other issues on the audit included erroneous transfer of funds, inadequate signatory authority for the disbursement of funds, inadequate relief association bylaws and failure to adhere to the relief association bylaws.
Supervisors agreed to share the cost related to the training of a shared Emergency Management Coordinator (EMC). Tom Shaw works as EMC for both Nelson Township and Farmington Township. The two communities are considering sharing the costs of Shaw’s training.
Supervisors have paid $9,465 to renew the liability policy for the community. An additional $9,053 was spent to renew the Workmen’s Compensation Policy.
Vandalism was discussed at the newly renovated community park. The water fountain was damaged as well as picnic tables. Supervisors discussed the coating of the roof on the pavilion.
Land use permits will allow for the construction of a patio and roof and removal of a garage at a second location.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 8.