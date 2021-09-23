Nelson Township supervisors talked road work during their Sept. 13 meeting.
The Dirt and Gravel Road Project on River Street is expected to be completed this week. The project funded through the program started Aug. 23 and is expected to be complete this week with paving on Thursday, Sept. 23. A landslide in the area has led to a drop in the roadway.
Barney Hill, Pease Hill and Baxter Lake roads are also on the schedule for work this month.
To meet the requirements of the Dirt and Gravel Program, supervisors will attend the upcoming Environmentally Sensitive Maintenance (ESM) training in December.
Also at the meeting:
- A speed study has been requested for Route 49 in an area where requests for hidden driveways have been denied by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Supervisors said speed is also a concern for residents on Baxter Lake Road.
- Supervisors took official action to declare an emergency in connection with the flooding last month. The township draws water from the Cowanesque River prior to treatment and transfer to the community’s storage tank. The flooding shut down the system, leading to the hydrant system being taken off line. The hydrant system is now back in working order.
- It was reported the Nelson Township Authority will increase the base rate for the first 1,500 gallons of water used from $25 to $30. Customers will also be charged for every 1,000 gallons used over the base amount.
- Receiving the results of the 2020 census, supervisors learned the township’s population is down by 24 since the Census of 2010. The Township now has 547 residents.
- Supervisors will attend the upcoming Tioga County Association of Township Officials Convention in Whitneyville on Oct. 7 and authorized the purchase of a door prize for the convention.
- A payment of $61.39 to the Tioga County Tax Collection Committee was approved.
- Supervisors will review land use permits and the system used to document them. Currently, one document is used for both land use and building permits, but in some instances, a building permit is not needed. The supervisors said this can be confusing, so they’ll pursue using separate documents.
- Action was tabled on the proposed cancellation of a surety bond by Shell, a company sold to Seneca Resources. The bonds were dated 2010 and 2011 and it is unclear if they may actually have expired.
Nelson Township Supervisors will next meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 11.