Nelson Township supervisors agreed at the August meeting to request a speed study on State Route 49 between the Barney Hill Road and Browntown Road.
The request followed a resident asking for a hidden driveway sign. The supervisors acknowledge there are more hidden driveways along the section of road way that may need to be addressed. Signs along the roadway must be approved by the state. Once approved, signs are maintained by the township.
Roadmaster Allen Arnold’s Environmentally Sensitive Maintenance training certificate will expire in 2022. The ESM course is a requirement of the Dirt and Gravel Road Program, which is required for the community to be eligible for the state funding to make road improvements.
The current Dirt and Gravel Road Project is located on River Street on the west end of the township where a dip has developed in the roadway. The supervisors plan to apply for funding for Baxter Lake Road in 2022.
The application has been reviewed and changes are needed. Originally a 60-foot ditch pipe was to be installed, but it may not be feasible in that area due to elevation. A proposed cross pipe may be added. Applications are due by September.
Supervisors will install a flow meter in the Nelson Community Center to better determine the location of a leak within the building. The building houses the Nelson volunteer fire department, the police department and an emergency shelter in the basement.
The township has invoiced neighboring communities for their portion of the volunteer fire departments workers compensation. The fire department provides services in Farmington and Lawrence townships. Neighboring communities are typically billed for their portion of the premium.
It was agreed that there will be no fall cleanup scheduled for township residents. One will be organized for the spring of 2022.
Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.