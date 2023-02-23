The Nelson Township supervisors received word during the Feb. 13 meeting that they had been over charged for insurance. The refund of $2,311 from Amtrust Insurance was due to an audit that revealed an overpayment due to an error where contractors were inadvertently listed as employees.

Concerns over liability with the relocation of the Moccasin Trail led to a request for documentation removing any liability from the community as a portion of the trail will be on township property. The trail is being rerouted to avoid bridges that are in disrepair

Tags

Trending Food Videos