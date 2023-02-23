The Nelson Township supervisors received word during the Feb. 13 meeting that they had been over charged for insurance. The refund of $2,311 from Amtrust Insurance was due to an audit that revealed an overpayment due to an error where contractors were inadvertently listed as employees.
Concerns over liability with the relocation of the Moccasin Trail led to a request for documentation removing any liability from the community as a portion of the trail will be on township property. The trail is being rerouted to avoid bridges that are in disrepair
The township received word that Tri County Electric is increasing residential and seasonal services. The letter indicated that some would see an increase of 24%.
Supervisors received notification of a merger of current insurance carrier Davis Gregory and Kyle and Gannon Associates. No real impact on the township is expected.
Dan King, president of the Nelson Fire Department, reported that the inspection of the kitchen area was complete and the licensing of the area has been updated. King also reported that security system in the portion of the building used by the fire department was functioning. King dispelled a rumor that the Nelson fire Department is closing. King said, “It is a rumor.”
Concern of the EMS in the valley prompted supervisor David Fritz to encourage the board to schedule a meeting with local leaders to share ideas or a remedy for the delay in services to the residents of the area. No meeting date was set.
Brian Haight, District 3 Municipal Services representative of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, will be visiting the community to evaluate the road conditions to provide suggestions and recommendations for work. Supervisors discussed the condition of neighboring townships roadways and concerns of the quality of the material used.
Supervisors reported that the post office space in the township building has been painted and the chair lift is in place allowing handicap access to the emergency shelter in the basement and Spectrum has installed internet and phone in the township building.
The Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. March 13.