NELSON TOWNSHIP — Bids for repairs to River Street were reviewed by the supervisors here during the June meeting.
Hawbakers of Turtle Point bid $86,635 and Elliott Construction of Campbell, N.Y. bid $64,180.
The road has a major slide. The funding is available through the Pennsylvania Conservation Department by way of the Dirt and Gravel Road Program. A portion of the funding has been received by the township to start the project. The bid was awarded to Elliott Construction. No start date was provided.
Supervisors opened bids from Cross Excavating of Mansfield and Bristol Excavating of Troy for material needed for road construction. The contract was awarded to Cross as the low bidder at $10.80 compared to $13.34 from Bristol. The township expects to use 300 tons of the material.
Supervisors approved the purchase of a flail mower from Liberty Seamless Enterprises of Knoxville at $4,110.
The supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. July 12.