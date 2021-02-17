The Nelson Municipal Authority is proposing increasing the water service connection fee from $50 to $500.
The authority made the proposal to the board of supervisors at the Feb. 8 meeting. The fee increase would require a change to a township ordinance.
During discussion, township officials noted that the fee had not been increased for many years and the costs related to the connection should be part of the plan. The plan to adopt the fee increase once the ordinance is revised to include the related costs of a connection.
After receiving a complaint, supervisors discussed a situation where snow was plowed into a dead end street, where it interfered with the driveway of one residence. The matter will be corrected.
Supervisors agreed to seek bids for material and rental equipment for 2021. Supervisors plan to open the bids at the April 12 meeting at 6 p.m. Bailey Hill Road continues to be closed except to local traffic only.
Supervisors accepted the resignation of Chester Burrous, a general laborer, who was hired November 2020.
The next meeting of the Nelson Township supervisors is set for 6 p.m. March 8.