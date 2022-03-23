Nelson Township supervisors heard complaints of road conditions from residents of Marsh Road during the March meeting.
The road conditions are a safety issue, according to Ray Mattison a resident for 20 years. A school bus sustained damage while traveling on the road. Pieces from the bus, in turn, damaged Mattison’s door.
Three residents on the road complained that water runs down the road since the road is lower than the berm. The ditches and sluices need to be cleaned. One resident said there is a large hole in one area while another suggested a new headwall for the culvert. Matt Finch and Mike Harkenrider supported Mattison’s comments.
Supervisors said they were aware of the road’s poor condition. Concern was also voiced over the posted 40 mile per hour speed limit. Marsh Road used to be paved and has been returned to dirt in sections. The road speed was set when the surface was macadam and never reduced when the road was returned to dirt.
Supervisor David Fritz suggested a petition and a speed study and mentioned closing the road to all but local traffic. A speed study would have to be conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at the request of the supervisors.
Supervisors Jason Tubbs said, “We are trying to put a plan together.”
Supervisor and roadmaster Allen Arnold the road needs to be wider, ditches need to be moved and gravel needs to be added to the surface. Two trees with 24-inch bases on private property would have to be removed, presenting another problem.
The one-mile stretch of road ends at the New York border and is used by large trucks traveling across the border. Violations of the ten-ton limit on township roads is being addressed as road conditions worsen. A letter has been prepared and will be sent to the violators.
Another concern was voiced with excessive water in the area of Capital Drive. A diversion ditch on private properties has slowly been filled in and the flow of water has been redirected to an area where the ditches are not kept open. Supervisors are unable to work on private property.
Supervisor David Fritz said, “We are aware of what you are putting up with.”
The water flows into the roadway and has caused icy conditions in the past. One resident reported problems with flooded yard, water in the basement and damage to her home’s foundation due to the excessive water in the area.
Supervisors discussed the proposed fire tax. In Nelson Township one mill of taxes generates $19,585.59. The fire tax may be set at .50 or .75. The supervisors said the process could take up to a year.
Supervisors plan to change dumpster size from a 3 yard to 1.5 to save costs has been delayed. The dumpster will be changed to the smaller size in April or when the supplier has them available.
Spring cleanup will be set for May 21 with second choice being planned for May 14. Residents will be notified once the date is set with the contractor.
The supervisors agreed to advertise for bids for equipment and materials for the upcoming road maintenance season. The bids will be opened the second meeting April 25.
The Nelson Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. April 11.