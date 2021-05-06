A Ridgway writer will release her book, “Historic Tales of the Pennsylvania Wilds,” this Monday, May 10.
The 205-page book, written by Kathy Myers and published by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, recounts the arrival of white settlers to northern Pennsylvania and how the interactions with the Native Americans continue to impact to this day.
Myers is a member of the seventh generation to live in the Wilds, and works as marketing director for the Elk County General Hospital.
This is her first book, but not her first attempt at writing. She’s written annual reports and press releases for the hospital, travel articles for the Ridgway Record, but it was writing for The Watershed Journal, a literary magazine associated with the Jefferson County Historical Society that spurred her interest in a larger challenge.
Historic Tales opens with the French-Indian War, moves through the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 before closing around 1830. Those early days gave the settlers an independent spirit that persists to the present day, said Myers.
“So many of the people who came into the Wilds were children of the Revolution or patriots themselves. It gave people here an independent nature, which I think we still have,” she said. “People had to be self-reliant in those early years. The Allegheny Mountains were a physical barrier.”
Historic Tales sprang from her own discoveries while researching her family’s genealogy.
“I was looking primarily at one person in our family described as a white Indian,” Myers said. “He was cast as the villain, but he actually did service for George Washington and was an early explorer in the region. I wanted to tell a little more about that story.”
White Indians were white prisoners of Native Americans. Some were reunited with their families, while others remained with a tribe and adopted their ways.
As she researched then wrote, Myers learned that the issues between each side are never black and white. The Native Americans might not have fought with the French, had British officers not hatched a plan to start an epidemic among the natives by selling them blankets infected with smallpox.
Myers mulls and offers her thoughts to some of those “what if” questions at the end of her book.
“If the British had acted differently, what would have changed?” she asked. “The French wanted the fur trade. The British had settlers and wanted the land. How things would have been different if acted differently toward Delaware?”
Myers, meanwhile, is continuing her research and considering the possibility of writing about the Wilds during the Civil War.
“I am working on it because it’s interesting,” Myers said. “When I started this book, we were locked down in the pandemic. In this one, I was thinking about the recent election where people saying this is the most troubling time in our history and I’m wondering is it or was it during the Civil War. I don’t think it was so cut and dried as we think it was.”
“Historic Tales of the Pennsylvania Wilds” can be purchased through Arcadia Publishing website, as well as Barnes & Nobles, Target and Walmart.