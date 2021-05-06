Tioga’s new mayor is looking to resolve issues with the borough police department.
“I’ve already gotten an exceedingly high number of concerns, complaints. Without going into a lot of detail, I think 99% of them could be fixed with scheduling,” said Mayor David Wilcox at the council meeting Monday, May 3, his first official meeting after being sworn in last month.
He said Tioga Township contracts with the borough’s police force for 20 hour of coverage per week but, according to officers’ time sheets he’s received, that’s not being met.
“For at least the past two weeks, we’re not even hitting half of the hours in the township,” said Wilcox. “We still have 40 hours a week of police coverage in our budget. I don’t understand if the township will pay us for 20 hours a week, why we don’t have someone there.”
He said another issue is lack of patrol during morning school bus routes; he and some members of council said they see and hear of cars “blowing past school buses.”
“In my mind, it all comes down to accountability,” said Wilcox. “Someone has to know where they (police officers) are and when.”
Council President Doreen Burnside said part of the problem is the department hasn’t been required to have a set schedule by previous mayors for the past several years.
“My proposal is that I present them with a schedule and time sheets every week,” said Wilcox, claiming he’s asked Chief Zach Mosso for a patrol schedule five times, but has yet to receive one. “I’d be fine with them making their own schedule if they’d just give me one. I’m literally getting nothing.”
Burnside suggested a meeting with the department, council’s police committee and Wilcox.
“This is a recurring issue and it’s disrespectful to our mayor,” she said.
Due to a part-time officer possibly starting full-time elsewhere, council voted to advertise for a new full or part time police officer position.
Farmer’s market
“I’m working on bringing a farmer’s market here,” Wilcox said. “We have nine vendors who are a definite yes.”
Wilcox said he’s working with Gary Keeney of Keeney Farms, who sells at the Wellsboro Growers’ Market. Residents initially offered property next to the post office for Tioga’s market, but council agreed that the borough’s lawn on Main Street would have better exposure and be easier to insure for the event.
The first market is tentatively planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
“It’ll depend on that first one if we have it every week or what,” he said. “If vendors show up and do well, they’ll come back.”
Wilcox also reported:
- The Tioga pool’s kickoff fundraiser is planned for June 12 with a chicken barbecue. Council agreed to purchase chickens and supplies at around $600. Wilcox is seeking donations of other items.
- He’s looking into the cost of replacing the borough sign destroyed at the west end of town.
- It would be modeled after the sign at the other end of town, possibly with hanging placards with local business names that could be sponsored yearly.
- He’d like to build free small libraries around town, about the size of a large birdhouse on posts, where residents can borrow and return books at no charge.
- That Freestyle Striping out of Millerton will donate and lay four square courts on the basketball court at the park.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Hired Elaine Sweet as part-time borough secretary at $11 per hour.
- Heard a request from Dustin Fay, who is purchasing and reopening Fay’s Sporting Goods, for a letter stating there are no zoning or code issues that would prevent the business from operating in the current location on Main Street. Hacket said she believes there’s a lien on the property for a water bill that would have to be paid before the property is transferred.
- Learned that a water leak above the library in the borough building cost about $300 and damaged some books. Repairs have been made.
Tioga Borough Council meets at 6 p.m. every first Monday of the month.