The pool in Elkland will remain shuttered for another summer.
The Elkland borough council made the announcement at the April 12 meeting.
The reason is due to expenses related to infrastructure in the community and the need for extensive repairs at the pool prevent the opening of the facility. Councilman Rick Collins said that a committee was given a year to seek funds for restoration of the pool and he had not received any updates on those efforts.
Street paving projects this year include Coates Street, Campbell Street, Forestview Avenue, Hemlock Street and Sheldonia Avenue as well as a portion of North Buffalo Street. Other sections will be repaired with hot patch.
The cost of these repairs along with projects to address the infiltration into the sewer treatment facility are expected to be addressed this summer. Grant funds are being sought to address the infiltration to provide funds for the slip lining.
Council members heard comments from residents concerning the issues with feral cats in the community. Laura Clarson, a representative of the Tioga County Cat Project, said that funds raised in Elkland would be used to trap, neuter and release cats in Elkland. Clarson encouraged council to review a proposed ordinance to address the problem.
Council noted that enforcement is an issue. The TNR program has used borough property to have fundraisers with additional ideas for fundraising discussed. Clarson said the TNR has dealt with 254 cats here with 55 from one location in the borough.
The borough solicitor is still working on a mobile home ordinance restricting the age of the homes that can be brought into the borough, the property dispute where neighboring land owners have materials and a structure on borough-owned property, and legal issues with an outstanding bill for work completed by borough workers to clear a landowner’s sewer issue.
Other topics discussed during the meeting include the concern that the gate at the sewer treatment facility is being left open, proposal for a company from Mansfield willing to pick up electronics from residents and the concerns of the local emergency services.
Elkland borough council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10.
