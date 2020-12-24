Nelson Township’s 2021 budget has been adopted with no tax increase. The state fund shows $130,500 in revenues and the general fund $194,972.
At the meeting Dec. 14, township supervisors received word that Elkland Borough failed to file a required report with the Department of Environmental Protection.
The Chapter 94 report is used to determine hydraulic and organic conditions at the borough’s treatment facility. Nelson Township is east of the borough and draws water from the Cowanesque River. The DEP notifies surrounding municipalities when the borough fails to comply with annual deadline of March 31.
Also at their meeting, supervisors approved the transfer of $1,034 from the building fund to pay the annual water bill and occupancy permit. The monthly water bill payments are made from the general fund and the transfer for the total is made at the end of the year from the building fund.
Nelson Township supervisors will organize for 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4. The next regular monthly meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 11.