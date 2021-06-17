Residents in the Northern Tioga School District won’t see a tax increase for the 2021/2022 school year.
At the meeting Monday, June 14, the school board approved the final budget in the amount of $38,527,175, with a real estate millage rate of 18.4590 mills with no increase.
According to Kathy VanSchaick, district business manager, there are no major changes to the budget over last year or since it was proposed to the board in May. It includes recommendations VanSchaick made to close an original deficit of $2 million, including realigning some current staff to fill upcoming retirements and long-term substitutes, using $850,000 in a pandemic reserve fund and using $400,000 in a text book reserve fund, instead using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to purchase new math textbooks.
The board also approved the homestead/farmstead resolution, which excludes homesteads/farmsteads meeting certain requirements from property taxes for 2021. The district has 46 homesteads and 45 farmsteads that will receive a zero dollar tax notice. These properties were assessed for an exclusion amount of $7,674, or approximately $141.66 per property.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Recognized the following retirements: Cheryl Bonham, teacher aide at Williamson High School, 20.5 years; Peggy Brown, cook at Cowanesque Valley High School, 16.5 years; Karen Butler, teacher at Clark Wood Elementary School, 34 years; Carol Cody, cafeteria aide at R.B. Walter Elementary/Williamson High School, 10.5 years; Deborah Deats, teacher at R.B. Walter Elementary School, 30.5 years; Kathleen Evans, teacher at R.B. Walter Elementary School, 40.5 years; Diane Heitzenrater, teacher at Clark Wood Elementary School, 34 years; Karen Simonetti, teacher at Westfield Area Elementary School, 29.5 years; Darlene Walters, teacher aide, Clark Wood Elementary School, two years.
- Accepted the retirements of Darlene Walters, effective at the end of this school year, and Lana Moon, teacher aide at Clark Wood Elementary School, effective Sept. 1.
- Accepted the resignations of Earl Robbins, custodian at Cowanesque Valley High School; Britney Brutsman, teacher aide at Clark Wood Elementary School; Abby Slocum, teacher aide at Clark Wood Elementary School; Stephanie Robinson, teacher aide at R.B. Walter Elementary School; and Natalie DelVecchio-Wolfe, music teacher at Cowanesque Valley High School.
- Appointed Christopher Lantz as solicitor for the 2021/2022 school year at a rate of $155 per hour plus costs, effective July 1.
Approved social workers and the elementary counselor to work up to an additional five days during the summer.
Approved several regular bids for goods and services for the 2021/2022 school year, which VanSchaick said stay consistent with costs in 2020/2021.
Approved the following agreements: athletic training services with UPMC Sports Medicine for either three or five years, affiliation with Bloomsburg University for five years, technology services and IDEA agreements with Blast IU #17, consultant agreement with UPMC Wellsboro for occupational and physical therapy services, Cleveland Brothers Equipment Company to provide preventative maintenance and materials for the district’s generators at an annual cost of $8,457 and collective bargaining agreement with the Northern Tioga Education Association.
Approved renewed memorandums of understanding with NTEA, Bradford-Tioga Head Start and local/state police.