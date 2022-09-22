The North Penn-Liberty Mounties boys soccer team is off to a rough start this season.
After a devastating loss of 13 players, 10 of who were seniors, the Mountie boys seem to be struggling to get wins under their belt.
Their season opener was a tournament where they played against Hughesville and Towanda; Towanda served as their first win of the season with a score of 8-2.
Since the tournament opener however, the Mounties have seemingly been on a downslide.
Since losing senior players Stetson McGovern, Caiden Alexander, Michael Harman, Aladen Jackson, among other key offensive players, NPL’s strength has been built up from their remaining defensive line players.
That’s not to say that the offense is weak, it’s the opposite actually. North Penn-Liberty has some solid midfielders in play. If NPL’s offense could get down the field to make a shot on the goal, there would be points on the board for the Mounties.
It’s just a matter of getting first touch on kick-offs and finding ways to break through the opposing defense.
“We’ve got a good team this year and they’re doing solid work on the field. I think the main thing we need to work on is communication. If we can find a way to communicate better on the field, then we’ll start seeing some wins in our books,” head coach Matt Grinnell said.
So even with their loss of players, the Mounties has a strong lineup this season, and the coaches are hoping to put their strengths to use to turn their season around and earn some wins.
Schedule
8/27 Tournament 10 a.m.
8/31 vs Williamson 4 p.m.
9/1 vs Athens 4 p.m.
9/7 @ Athens 4 p.m.
9/10 vs NEB 4 p.m.
9/12 @ Wellsboro 4 p.m.
9/14 @Galeton 5:30 p.m.
9/17 @ Montgomery 11 a.m.
9/19 vs S. Williamsport 4 p.m.
9/21 vs Wellsboro 4 p.m.
9/22 @ Northern Potter 4:30 p.m.
9/24 @ Troy 10 a.m.
9/27 @ Muncy 4:30 p.m.
9/28 vs Towanda 4 p.m.
10/6 @ Towanda 6 p.m.
10/11 vs Troy 4 p.m.
10/13 @ NEB 4 p.m.
Roster
Austin Andrews, Nicholas Applebee’s, George Bishop, Peter Bishop, Micah Bouffard, Mahlon Chilson, Lucas Conner, Trent Dawson, Brody Grinnell, Carter Grinnell, Josiah Janca, Brayden Johnson, Bryce Kent, Truman Loudenslager, Louis Mercantino, Cedric Miller, Jacob O’Day, Corey Smith, Brady Stetter, Tayton Strange, Deakon Valentine, Adynn Wheeland, Zackary Wilcox, Asher York, Keenan Young
Players to watch
Carter Grinnell, Louis Mercantino, Brady Stetter, Adynn Wheeland