For the past three years, the North Penn-Mansfield girls soccer team has sat at the bottom of the NTL leaderboard standings.
This season however, players and coaches are optimistic for a turnaround. With three senior varsity players, one of them being the goalkeeper, coach Maryann Wilcox is hopeful the team can put a win on their belt this year.
“We have a pretty young team this year. We have eight freshmen and a new sophomore, and only eight returning players with three seniors. The team does not have a lot of experience together on the field, but the girls are coachable and want to improve their skills and overall knowledge of the game. These girls love the game and want to continue to improve their skills win or lose,” Wilcox said.
The goal for the girls this year is to put more focus into playing offensively, to create more shot openings and better protect their goal from opposing attacks.
Currently, the NPM girls soccer team is 0-3 this season, but the season isn’t even halfway over yet, so there’s still a good chance that the Lady Tigers can push their turnaround with a few wins.
Providing the weather cooperates for the remainder of the season and that the girls can implement what they’re doing in practice into games on the field, the Lady Tigers should have a good shot at rising up from the bottom of the standings this season.
Schedule
8/27 @ NorthEast Bradford (Tournament)
8/30 @ Wyalusing
9/1 vs Wellsboro
9/8 @ Towanda
9/13 vs Athens
9/17 vs Williamson
9/20 @ NEB
9/22 @ Troy
9/27 @ Williamson
9/29 vs Towanda
10/5 vs NEB
10/8 @ Athens
10/12 @ Wellsboro
10/15 @ Meadowbrook
10/18 @ Muncy
Roster
Brooke Wilcox, Pearl Worthington, Karen Wetzel, Jayden Burton, Lakyn Messner, Kyli Hall, Abby Garverick, Jeanna Conrad, Olivia Likens, Haley Wood, Madalyn Morgan, Grace Kreger, Nikki Kiscadden, Tierney Patterson, Molli Hall, Mackenzie Kieser, and Jaclyn Nelson.
Players to watch
Brooke Wilcox, Tierney Patterson, Jaclyn Nelson