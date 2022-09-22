The Northern Potter cross country team is seeing the return of some of its best runners since the 2019 season.
Returning runners Rebecca Martin and Gavin Conner are the only two seniors on the team this year, and as such a heavy expectation awaits them.
“Their leadership in practices and meets is what’s going to push the younger runners and motivate them,” head coach Brian McCorkle said.
Since the cross country season is usually short lived for many runners, only lasting from September to October unless runners qualify for district or state championships, some cross country runners will practice throughout the summer on their time to get a head-start on the season.
That’s exactly what the Northern Potter team did this year. In fact, the majority of runners got together over the summer to practice together and get a leg-up when it came around to the first meet.
For the Panthers cross country team, Martin has been a state qualifier for the last two years, but the last time the team won at the state level was in 2019.
With a mix of experience and potential this season, Northern Potter hopes to see several district placers and hopefully a few state qualifiers, too.
Schedule
9/6 NTL Meet @ Smethport
9/13 ECC Meet
9/17 Bradford Invite
9/20 NTL Meet @ Oswayo Valley
9/23 PlAA Foundation Race
9/7 NTL Meet © Northern Potter
10/4 NTL Meet @ Coudersport
10/8 Ridgway Invite
10/18 NTL League Championship
10/29 District IX Meet
Runners to watchGavin Conner, Rebecca Martin, Kameron Martin
Roster
Molly Cady, Gavin Conner, Dylan Cornell, Ethan Cornell, Rees Elmadollar, Marian Hamilton, Damon Jordan, Dakota Lampman, Joseph Lehman, Kameron Martin, Rebecca Martin, Blayk Risser, Serentiy Risser, Noah Sherman, Conhar Snyder, Harley Thompson