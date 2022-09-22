The Northern Potter soccer team is hopeful for a better season this year.
Last year, the Northern Potter Panthers would have had 15 consecutive losses for the season if they hadn’t beat Ridgway by one point in overtime. This bumped them up to a 1-14, which was better than having no wins.
This season is starting off more of the same, however the Panthers are hopeful for a turnaround.
With an initial 0-3, the Panthers have been completely stomped out at every game except their match against Ridgway, the team they beat once last season, where they were able to score two points. Ridgway had a one-up on the Panthers however and ended up winning the game 3-2.
This one point difference though gave the Panthers a beacon of hope for the continuation of the season.
With returning seniors Marc Kicklighter, Trent Thompson, Garrett Fuhrer, Wyatt Kibbe, and Nick Wright the Panthers will have strong leadership from the top to start the 2022 season. Kibbe and Kicklighter will bring their experience and help lead the team’s offense along with returning junior Joe Lehman.
Garret Fuhrer will lead the defense along with returning sophomore goal keeper Malachi Lewis and central defender, junior Dawson Wheeler. The Panther’s could have a strong core of returning underclassmen who will help to make the team competitive this season including: Ethan Fuhrer, Alissa Wright, Wyatt Bliss, Ty Daniels, Isaiah Zabala and Will Wright.
“Expectations are high for this year’s squad but competition in the U.A.V.L. is always fierce and the season will undoubtedly be challenging throughout the league,” head coach Bill Moon said.
Schedule
9/6 vs Port Allegany 4:30 p.m. p.m.
9/8 @ Ridgway 5 p.m.
9/12 vs Elk County Catholic 4:30 p.m.
9/16 @ Williamson 4 p.m.
9/20 vs Galeton 4 p.m.
9/22 vs NPL 4:30 p.m.
9/24 vs Coudersport 12 p.m.
9/26 @ St. Marys 4 p.m.
10/1 vs Williamson 10 a.m. (Homecoming)
10/6 @ Coudersport 4:30 p.m.
10/10 vs Kane 4 p.m.
10/12 @ Port Allegany 4:30 p.m.
10/18 vs Ridgway 4:30 p.m.
10/20 @ Elk County Catholic 4 p.m.
Roster
Garrett Fuhrer, Wyatt Kibbe, Wyatt Bliss, Ty Daniels, Isaiah Zabala, Will Wright, Marc Kicklighter, Damon Jordan, Noah Cady, Alissa Wright, Nick Wright, Dawson Wheeler, Malachi Lewis, Ethan Hamilton, Joe Lehman, Alanah Luce, Madelyn Nicholas, Noah Sherman, Lilian Steele
Players to watch
Wyatt Kibbe, Ty Daniels, Noah Cady, Marc Kicklighter