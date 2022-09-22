The Northern Potter Lady Panthers volleyball team has had a rough start to their season so far. The Lady Panthers started their season with a three-set loss to Wellsboro, followed by a loss to Austin as well.
Despite the rocky start, the Lady Panthers show incredible promise on the court.
The varsity team is young this year with only one senior and one junior to play as returning letterman. The rest of the players are coming up freshly off the JV bench. Despite not having the experience on the courts, one thing the Northern Potter team does have is chemistry.
The team plays extremely well together so it’s likely that as they progress through the season together, they’ll come back next year even stronger.
There are some obstacles that stand in the Lady Panthers’ way. They know each other well and can usually tell when someone else is going to make the play, but sometimes this serves as more of a curse than a blessing.
As the Lady Panthers progress to take on bigger teams like Wellsboro or North Penn-Liberty, their strength will remain in each other and their confidence on the court.
Schedule
8/29 vs Wellsboro
9/7 vs Austin
9/10 @ Williamson
9/12 @ Otto-Eldred
9/13 vs Smethport
9/15 @ Coudersport
9/19 vs Port Allegany
9/22 @ Oswayo Valley
9/26 @ Galeton
9/27 vs Cameron County
9/30 vs Cowanesque Valley (Homecoming)
10/3 @ Austin
10/4 vs Otto-Eldred
10/6 @ Smethport
10/7 vs Galeton
10/11 vs Coudersport
10/13 @ Port Allegany
10/19 vs Oswayo Valley
10/20 @ Cameron County
10/22 ECC Tournament
Players to watch
Senior Rebecca Martin