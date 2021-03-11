Using special funds received as a result of the pandemic, the Northern Tioga School District will implement course recovery during the school day for students in grades K-6 traditionally needing summer school.
“If we ran a summertime or after-school program, we’d get the kids we don’t need and wouldn’t get the kids we need,” said Superintendent Diana Barnes. “So, we looked at how we can run this during school hours.”
She said students are currently be evaluated for their need for the courses, which would be offered next school year during regular school hours. Barnes said she’s in talks with a Mansfield University professor to hire education students as tutors; two would be hired for R.B. Walter Elementary and one each for Clark Wood and Westfield elementary schools.
The courses and tutors’ rates would be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II grant funded provided to schools in each state through the U.S. Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Barnes said NTSD received $2.5 million from the grant.
“I’m excited we’re going to do this during the day, because we have not been successful with after-school or summer programs,” she said.
While the in-school recovery will be available for K-6, students in grades 7-12 needing credit recovery will still be offered summer school as in past years. At the meeting, the board approved this year’s summer school program for students to take up to two courses each, which will also be paid for with ESSER II grant funds.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Heard from Barnes that the company contracted to perform the district’s water testing had failed to test chlorine at Williamson a few times over the past six months. She also said a certain water test needed every three years was not done in 2020, so signage was required to be posted on doors and windows at Williamson. Corrective action has been taken to avoid this in the future.
- Agreed to allow the Williamson High School History Club to travel to Austria, Germany and Switzerland in June 2022. The trip was previously approved to take place in June 2020 but was rescheduled due to COVID.
The next regular meeting of the school board is 7 p.m. Monday, April 12. A work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 22. All meetings are broadcast live on YouTube until further notice with links available at www.ntiogasd.org/meeting-schedule. Anyone wishing to address the board during the meeting is required to register beforehand at the above link.