The Northern Tioga School District board of directors will raise pay for substitute teachers, while breaking away from the contracted company that has handled that issue for the district.
In a special meeting prior to the work session on Monday, Feb. 28, the board reached a decision to implement changes.
Like virtually every other district in the region, NTSD has been contracting with Educational Substitute Staffing & Management to provide substitute teachers in the schools. Substitute teachers are employed through ESS and are not school district employees.
In December, Superintendent Diana Barnes noted that ESS had sent a letter to their employees stating that to work in NTSD schools the substitute “must be employed by ESS.”
At the time, Barnes expressed concern about the use of the word “must,” as the board agreed that substitute teachers should have the option of working directly for the school district.
At that time, the board agreed to request that “must” be changed to “encourage” and asked ESS to amend the letter to reflect a substitute’s right to choose their employer.
On Monday, Barnes reported that she had consulted with the district’s legal counsel and that they “agreed that it raised exclusivity, which we don’t want,” Barnes said.
ESS refused to change the wording and will no longer supply substitutes to NTSD.
The board discussed the great need for substitutes and how much to pay them.
Board member Ed Bonham noted the daily pay rate for subs has stood firm at $100 for more than 20 years.
“Would we get more subs with more money?” he asked the board.
Under ESS, the district paid $130 per day, with $30 going to ESS and $100 to the substitute.
“We’ve already approved $130 per day,” said board member Ben Howe. “Why don’t we make that our daily rate?”
The board was provided with the daily rates for neighboring districts, noting that $130 is in line with neighboring districts..
A motion was passed confirming that $130 will now be the daily substitute rate.
Also under discussion was the desire to recruit retired teachers to substitute teach.
In December 2021 Governor Wolf signed into law Act 91, which allows retired teachers to substitute teach without that employment affecting their pension benefits.
Barnes agreed to send updated information to retirees regarding this change.
Act 91 also allows teachers with inactive certificates and soon-to-graduate college students to substitute teach.
The board also committed to working on a tiered system that would increase substitute pay even further.
Under the tiered system discussed Monday, substitutes who work 1-20 days would receive the lowest rate, now at $130 per day, receive a larger amount for for days 21-90 and and the highest rate for days 91 and beyond.
The tiered pay system is not yet in effect. It will be developed over the summer by Kristopher Kaufman, principal of Academic Affairs and Cheryl Sottolano, principal of Westfield Elementary.
The pay raise for substitute teachers became effective March 1.
NTSD legal counsel will notify ESS that their services will no longer be utilized.