Over the last few years, the NPL Lady Mounties tennis team has held a fairly steady upper-middle position within the NTL.
Last year, the roster was a five-five split lineup of returning juniors and new freshman. This season, the majority of the nine player roster is returning players.
The new players feature an NPL senior new to the sport and a freshman just learning the ropes of the game. The other seven players are all returners to the sport and this means they’re looking to improve over their performance last season.
Marissa Griess, Martina Bradford, Addison Hill and Ellie Brion were stat leaders in the NTL standings this past year, and they aim to put themselves up on the leaderboards again this season.
“The chemistry for the team is outstanding, and they’ve been playing really well. It’s been a good start and we want it to be a good finish too,” head coach Emily Boland said.
Currently the Lady Mounties team sits 1-1 just below Cowanesque Valley and above Wellsboro in the Northern Tier tennis standings. The ladies are looking to build up from an already solid foundation.
Schedule
9/10 @ Towanda 4 p.m.
9/12 @ Wellsboro 4 p.m.
9/14 vs CV 4 p.m.
09/22 @ Bucktail 4 p.m.
9/24 @ Towanda 11 a.m.
9/27 vs Towanda 4 p.m.
Roster
Angeline Benitez, Martina Bradford, Ellie Brion, Amy Feaster, Marissa Griess, Addison Hill, Annabelle Johns, Lillyn Tanner, and Ella Weiskopff. Players to watch for are Addison Hill, Martina Bradford, Ellie Brion